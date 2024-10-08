Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Illegal Palestinian Residents in Jaffa

Israeli police arrested 43 Palestinian illegal residents in Jaffa as part of a focused operation. Among the detainees, two were apprehended in transit, while the rest were found in local apartments. Authorities are investigating employers for potential criminal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive operation in Jaffa, Israeli police detained 43 illegal residents from Palestinian territories. The arrests followed a proactive surveillance by the police amid rising concerns over the illegal employment and accommodation of these individuals.

Two of those detained were traveling in a vehicle, while the remaining 41 were located within two apartments on a local street. Law enforcement continues to investigate employers who might have illegally employed or housed the detainees, assessing possible criminal charges against them.

The police have underscored the risks faced by contractors and citizens who facilitate the employment or housing of Palestinians lacking valid permits, highlighting the potential danger to both public safety and the individuals themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

