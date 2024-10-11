Left Menu

Modi Advocates Peaceful Indo-Pacific at East Asia Summit

At the East Asia Summit in Laos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific for regional peace and progress. He cautioned against expansionism, indirectly referencing China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, and advocated adherence to international maritime laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:08 IST
Modi Advocates Peaceful Indo-Pacific at East Asia Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 19th East Asia Summit. (Photo: X//@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the East Asia Summit in Laos, underscored the critical need for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific to ensure regional peace and development. His remarks indirectly targeted China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, urging for a development-centric approach instead of expansionism.

Modi highlighted the importance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) for maritime activities, advocating for unimpeded Freedom of Navigation and Air Space. He called for a robust Code of Conduct and emphasized that regional countries' foreign policies should remain unrestricted.

Stressing the centrality of ASEAN in India's Indo-Pacific vision, Modi reiterated India's commitment to ASEAN unity and the Quad's cooperative endeavors. He also referred to the Quad Foreign Ministers' joint statement, expressing concern over China's actions around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, condemning any coercive attempts to alter the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024