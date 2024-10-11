Modi Advocates Peaceful Indo-Pacific at East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the East Asia Summit in Laos, underscored the critical need for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific to ensure regional peace and development. His remarks indirectly targeted China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, urging for a development-centric approach instead of expansionism.

Modi highlighted the importance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) for maritime activities, advocating for unimpeded Freedom of Navigation and Air Space. He called for a robust Code of Conduct and emphasized that regional countries' foreign policies should remain unrestricted.

Stressing the centrality of ASEAN in India's Indo-Pacific vision, Modi reiterated India's commitment to ASEAN unity and the Quad's cooperative endeavors. He also referred to the Quad Foreign Ministers' joint statement, expressing concern over China's actions around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, condemning any coercive attempts to alter the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)