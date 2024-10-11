Left Menu

Lebanon Calls on UN for Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

Following a cabinet meeting, Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced the government's decision to request a UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire. Mikati condemned Israel's sovereignty violations and attacks on UNIFIL bases, urging global intervention.

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared after a cabinet meeting that the government will formally appeal to the United Nations Security Council. This request aims to secure a resolution for an immediate ceasefire and enforce UN Resolution 1701, reported the National News Agency on Friday.

Mikati's announcement comes amid escalating tensions with Israel, whose repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty have drawn condemnation from the Prime Minister. He described the attacks on UNIFIL bases in Lebanon as a 'crime' and called for swift action from the international community.

The Lebanese appeal to the UN underscores the urgency of addressing regional stability and reflects growing frustration over continued breaches of its territorial integrity.

