Blinken Urges China to Avoid Provocations on Taiwan Amid Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued a stern warning to China on Friday, advising restraint in its approach to Taiwan. This comes after Beijing criticized a speech by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te on Double Ten National Day. In his address, Lai emphasized Taiwan's resolve against annexation.

Speaking in Laos during an ASEAN East Asia Summit, Blinken reiterated the U.S.'s stance on maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He highlighted broader geopolitical concerns, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and U.S.-ASEAN collaborations, underlining President Biden's focus on the Indo-Pacific's future significance.

His comments came as questions arose about China's mounting military pressure on Taiwan. Blinken underscored a collective desire, shared by ASEAN countries and others, to preserve the status quo. He stressed the heavy dependence of global commerce on the region, noting that a significant portion of the world's semiconductors and commercial container traffic passes through Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)