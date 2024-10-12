Left Menu

DEWA Leads Mangrove Plantation Drive at Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) initiated a campaign, planting 4,500 mangrove trees in Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary. Spearheaded by Al Tayer, this initiative aligns with UN's 2030 SDGs, focusing on environmental sustainability. DEWA also removed 3,100 kg of waste, engaging 1,000 volunteers.

DEWA Leads Mangrove Plantation Drive at Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer participated in a campaign to plant mangrove trees in UAE (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant stride towards environmental conservation, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has embarked on a plantation drive, planting 4,500 mangrove trees at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary. The initiative, spearheaded by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, aligns with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which emphasize clean water, climate action, and biodiversity conservation.

Accompanied by senior officials and executives from DEWA and its subsidiaries, Al Tayer highlighted the campaign's broader goal to foster societal engagement in climate action and the preservation of natural habitats. This is part of DEWA's commitment to the national initiative to plant 100 million mangrove trees across the UAE by 2030.

In 2023, DEWA has planted more than 5,500 mangrove trees at the sanctuary, involving over 1,000 DEWA employees and their families, contributing to 2,080 volunteer hours. Participants expressed overwhelming happiness with a 92.9 percent satisfaction rate. Furthering ecological research, DEWA has removed 3,100 kilograms of waste and collected eight tonnes of algae and seaweed for scientific study.

(With inputs from agencies.)

