DEWA Leads Mangrove Plantation Drive at Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary

In a significant stride towards environmental conservation, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has embarked on a plantation drive, planting 4,500 mangrove trees at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary. The initiative, spearheaded by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, aligns with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which emphasize clean water, climate action, and biodiversity conservation.

Accompanied by senior officials and executives from DEWA and its subsidiaries, Al Tayer highlighted the campaign's broader goal to foster societal engagement in climate action and the preservation of natural habitats. This is part of DEWA's commitment to the national initiative to plant 100 million mangrove trees across the UAE by 2030.

In 2023, DEWA has planted more than 5,500 mangrove trees at the sanctuary, involving over 1,000 DEWA employees and their families, contributing to 2,080 volunteer hours. Participants expressed overwhelming happiness with a 92.9 percent satisfaction rate. Furthering ecological research, DEWA has removed 3,100 kilograms of waste and collected eight tonnes of algae and seaweed for scientific study.

