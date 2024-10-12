Left Menu

Scottish Political Titan Alex Salmond Passes Away at 69

Former Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond has died at age 69. His demise has elicited condolences and reflections on his pivotal role in shaping Scottish politics. Salmond's legacy extends from his leadership of the SNP to his advocacy for Scottish independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:19 IST
Scottish Political Titan Alex Salmond Passes Away at 69
Ex-Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond (Photo/@AlexSalmond). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland and a leading figure in the Scottish National Party (SNP), has died at the age of 69. New York Times reported about his passing away on Saturday, with confirmation from Anas Sarwar, leader of Scotland's Labour Party.

Sarwar expressed his condolences in a statement on social media platform X, acknowledging Salmond's influential presence in Scottish politics over three decades. He stated, 'Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape cannot be overstated.'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined in expressing their sympathies, recognizing Salmond's significant impact on both Scottish and UK political scenes. Despite controversies and his resignation from SNP in 2018, Salmond is acclaimed for his leadership from 2007 to 2014 and the Yes campaign for Scottish independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024