Scottish Political Titan Alex Salmond Passes Away at 69

Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland and a leading figure in the Scottish National Party (SNP), has died at the age of 69. New York Times reported about his passing away on Saturday, with confirmation from Anas Sarwar, leader of Scotland's Labour Party.

Sarwar expressed his condolences in a statement on social media platform X, acknowledging Salmond's influential presence in Scottish politics over three decades. He stated, 'Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape cannot be overstated.'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined in expressing their sympathies, recognizing Salmond's significant impact on both Scottish and UK political scenes. Despite controversies and his resignation from SNP in 2018, Salmond is acclaimed for his leadership from 2007 to 2014 and the Yes campaign for Scottish independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)