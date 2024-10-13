Left Menu

JSMM Chairman Appeals to SCO: Halt Pakistan's Human Rights Abuses

Shafi Burfat, JSMM Chairman, appeals to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to address severe human rights violations in Pakistan. He highlights the plight of Sindhi, Pashtun, and Baloch communities amid religious and political repression, urging international solidarity and reconsideration of Pakistan's SCO membership in pursuit of regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:12 IST
Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), Shafi Burfat, has issued a fervent call to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to intervene in escalating human rights violations within Pakistan. Burfat highlighted the suppression of historic nations like the Sindhi, Pashtun, and Baloch communities, subjected to repression thinly veiled under religion.

In a letter to SCO member states, Burfat underscored the political and economic injustices faced by these communities, akin to historical genocides. He drew attention to state-sponsored terrorism and fascist policies undermining their rights, condemning the military for orchestrating violence against political activists, including extra-judicial abductions and killings by state security.

Burfat likened the situation to the 1971 Bangladesh genocide, warning of similar state-sponsored violence in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He accused Pakistan's Punjab-dominated elite of using religion to suppress dissent, silencing human rights activists, while alarming about Pakistan's backing of extremist groups threatening regional stability, urging a reevaluation of Pakistan's membership in the SCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

