UAE and Germany Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation at IPU Assembly
During the 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva, UAE and German parliamentary leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, focusing on AI's role in innovation and sustainable development. They emphasized the need for effective regulatory frameworks to ensure AI's safe use, aiming to address global challenges and promote stability.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a significant diplomatic meeting at the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, the chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group, conferred with Volkmar Klein, leader of the German Bundestag delegation. The discussions were enriched by the presence of Ahmed Meir Hashem Khoory, a notable FNC member.
Key agenda points included enhancing cooperation between the UAE's Federal National Council and the German Bundestag, with a shared commitment to better coordination on mutual issues. Notably, both parties expressed a robust interest in advancing collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), recognizing its critical role in fostering innovation and achieving sustainable development goals.
Al Nuaimi and Klein underscored the necessity for sophisticated legislative frameworks and regulatory policies to facilitate the safe utilization of AI technologies. This strategic collaboration aims to tackle international challenges, bolster stability, and drive progress. (ANI/WAM)
(With inputs from agencies.)
