Diplomatic Tensions Soar as India Recalls High Commissioner from Canada
India has recalled its High Commissioner to Canada amid escalating diplomatic tensions, accusing the Trudeau Government of endangering diplomats' safety by supporting extremism. The move follows allegations by Canada against Indian diplomats, which India has strongly rejected. Relations have deteriorated, with serious accusations exchanged between the nations.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, India has summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires, Stewart Wheeler, denouncing what it terms as the 'baseless targeting' of Indian diplomats in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi expressed alarm over safety concerns for its diplomats amid what it describes as an atmosphere of extremism and violence.
The response from India follows allegations by the Canadian government that named Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest' in an ongoing investigation. India has strongly refuted these claims, labeling them as part of a politically motivated agenda by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration. In response, India has announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, citing a lack of faith in the Canadian government's commitment to safeguard Indian officials.
The Indian government emphasizes that it reserves the right to take further actions in light of what it views as unwarranted accusations undermining bilateral relations. This tension marks a significant downturn in diplomatic relations between the two countries, fueled by previous allegations made by Trudeau and India's consistent rebuke of Canada's stance on extremist activities within its borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Successful Capture of Tigress T-83 Ensures Safety in Chandrapur
Bangladesh Opts for Safety on Final Day: Miraz Highlights Strategy
Supreme Court Rebukes West Bengal Government Over Delays in Medical College Safety Measures
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Safety Measures Following Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Case
Top US Domestic News Updates: From Hurricane Helene to AI Safety Bill Veto