Diplomatic Tensions Soar as India Recalls High Commissioner from Canada

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, India has summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires, Stewart Wheeler, denouncing what it terms as the 'baseless targeting' of Indian diplomats in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi expressed alarm over safety concerns for its diplomats amid what it describes as an atmosphere of extremism and violence.

The response from India follows allegations by the Canadian government that named Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest' in an ongoing investigation. India has strongly refuted these claims, labeling them as part of a politically motivated agenda by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration. In response, India has announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, citing a lack of faith in the Canadian government's commitment to safeguard Indian officials.

The Indian government emphasizes that it reserves the right to take further actions in light of what it views as unwarranted accusations undermining bilateral relations. This tension marks a significant downturn in diplomatic relations between the two countries, fueled by previous allegations made by Trudeau and India's consistent rebuke of Canada's stance on extremist activities within its borders.

