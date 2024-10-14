Left Menu

Pashtun National Jirga: A Force Against Challenges

Levsa Bayankhail emphasizes the Pashtun National Jirga's role in shaping Pashtun identity amid adversities like proxy wars and internal disunity. Highlighting human rights violations, Bayankhail discusses PTM's efforts for justice and international support in combating the repercussions of a Punjab-centric political system in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:20 IST
Pashtun National Jirga: A Force Against Challenges
Levsa Bayankhail, Convener of the Pashtun Security Dialogue at the Indic Researchers Forum. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Levsa Bayankhail, a key figure in the Pashtun Security Dialogue and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, underlined the critical role of the Pashtun National Jirga in defending Pashtun identity in times of conflict and discordance. In an interview with ANI, she detailed how the historical significance of the Jirga plays a pivotal part against the challenges posed by external influences, notably Pakistan's political establishment.

Bayankhail highlighted the widening gap between Pashtuns on either side of the Durand Line, exacerbated by manipulated education and extremist ideologies. She condemned Pakistan's detrimental policies, which have led to human rights abuses and societal fragmentation. The Pashtun National Jirga continues to mount resistance, manifested in organized gatherings and reaching out to global NGOs and authorities.

Looking forward, the Jirga plans to deploy strategies developed through collective decision-making, valuing every participant's input. Bayankhail lauded Manzoor Pashteen's leadership in advocating non-violent resistance and called for the international community's involvement in addressing the ongoing suppression of Pashtuns, urging them to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights infringements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024