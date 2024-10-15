India Investigates Foiled Plot to Kill US Citizen Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Amidst escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the US State Department has confirmed that an Indian investigation team is set to travel to Washington, DC, on October 15. The committee's mission is to probe the alleged involvement of an Indian government official in a thwarted plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York.

The State Department revealed that the investigation is focusing on an individual described as a former Indian government employee. Notably, Indian national Nikhil Gupta stands accused of participating in the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a pro-Khalistani terrorist designated by India, who holds American and Canadian citizenship.

In June, Gupta was extradited from the Czech Republic to the United States, where he faced trial and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The US Justice Department alleges Gupta had ties with the Indian government, implicating them in the conspiracy to target Pannun. The inquiry committee plans to discuss their findings with US authorities as part of their ongoing investigation.

India's proactive measures extend beyond the inquiry committee, with ongoing investigations into other possible connections of the former government official involved. The serious nature of the allegations has prompted India to form a high-level inquiry group aimed at addressing security concerns, reflecting the prioritization of national security.

Recent developments had led India to withdraw its High Commissioner in Ottawa and expel six Canadian diplomats, further complicating diplomatic relations between the two countries. These actions followed Canada's identification of Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest' in their separate investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)