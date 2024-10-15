India Rebukes Pakistan in United Nations: A Diplomatic Counterattack

Addressing the United Nations, Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose fiercely defended India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan's allegations. Dismissing the claims as baseless, Punnoose highlighted India's commitment to democracy and urged Pakistan to cease human rights violations in territories it occupies.

Punnoose criticized Pakistan's attempts to discredit India's democracy, citing Pakistan's own issues with sham elections and political repression. Highlighting recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he noted millions exercised their democratic rights, a concept he suggested was foreign to Pakistan.

The Counsellor condemned Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism, recounting attacks on Indian soil. By contrasting India's pluralistic democracy with Pakistan's challenges of terrorism and persecution, Punnoose called for Pakistan to focus on internal reforms rather than meddling in India's affairs.

