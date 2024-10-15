Left Menu

India Rebukes Pakistan in United Nations: A Diplomatic Counterattack

Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose robustly defended India's position on Jammu and Kashmir at the UN, condemning Pakistan's unfounded allegations. By highlighting democratic values and addressing human rights issues in Pakistan-occupied territories, Punnoose underscored India's commitment to pluralism and criticized Pakistan's record on terrorism and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:15 IST
India Rebukes Pakistan in United Nations: A Diplomatic Counterattack
Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose (Photo/@IndiaUNNewYork). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Addressing the United Nations, Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose fiercely defended India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan's allegations. Dismissing the claims as baseless, Punnoose highlighted India's commitment to democracy and urged Pakistan to cease human rights violations in territories it occupies.

Punnoose criticized Pakistan's attempts to discredit India's democracy, citing Pakistan's own issues with sham elections and political repression. Highlighting recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he noted millions exercised their democratic rights, a concept he suggested was foreign to Pakistan.

The Counsellor condemned Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism, recounting attacks on Indian soil. By contrasting India's pluralistic democracy with Pakistan's challenges of terrorism and persecution, Punnoose called for Pakistan to focus on internal reforms rather than meddling in India's affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024