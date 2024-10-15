India Rebukes Pakistan in United Nations: A Diplomatic Counterattack
Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose robustly defended India's position on Jammu and Kashmir at the UN, condemning Pakistan's unfounded allegations. By highlighting democratic values and addressing human rights issues in Pakistan-occupied territories, Punnoose underscored India's commitment to pluralism and criticized Pakistan's record on terrorism and democracy.
- Country:
- United States
Addressing the United Nations, Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose fiercely defended India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan's allegations. Dismissing the claims as baseless, Punnoose highlighted India's commitment to democracy and urged Pakistan to cease human rights violations in territories it occupies.
Punnoose criticized Pakistan's attempts to discredit India's democracy, citing Pakistan's own issues with sham elections and political repression. Highlighting recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he noted millions exercised their democratic rights, a concept he suggested was foreign to Pakistan.
The Counsellor condemned Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism, recounting attacks on Indian soil. By contrasting India's pluralistic democracy with Pakistan's challenges of terrorism and persecution, Punnoose called for Pakistan to focus on internal reforms rather than meddling in India's affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Georgia to Repeal Discriminatory Law Violating Human Rights
Human Rights Violations in Balochistan and Sindh Condemned at International Conference
PM Modi speaks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, says terrorism has no place in our world.
PDP Leaders Accuse Retiring DGP of Human Rights Violations
Lithuania Calls on ICC to Investigate Belarus for Human Rights Violations