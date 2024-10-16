Pakistan's Unkept Promises for Differently-Abled: A Call for Action

Pakistan's commitments towards its differently-abled citizens came under scrutiny as visually impaired individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's failure to enforce a 2% job quota and delays in essential welfare programs. This criticism was voiced at an event held by the Pakistan Association of the Blind in Peshawar, highlighting World White Cane Safety Day.

During the event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Development, Qasim Ali Shah, acknowledged the government's shortcomings. Shah admitted that the system had stalled, promising that funds for disabled individuals would be utilized within the year. Despite this promise, significant delays continue to hinder welfare schemes like the Benazir Income Support Programme.

President of the Pakistan Association of the Blind, Qari Saad Noor, emphasized the importance of the white cane as more than just a tool but a symbol of independence. Noor urged the government to ensure a safe environment for the visually impaired to move and participate freely. The event ended with calls for immediate governmental action.

(With inputs from agencies.)