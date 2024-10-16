Jaishankar Targets Pakistan on Terrorism at SCO Summit

At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar did not mince words, targeting Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, which he labeled as part of the 'three evils' alongside extremism and separatism. His address, made during the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, underscored the obstacles these issues pose to trade and people-to-people relations.

Former diplomat Surendra Kumar lauded Jaishankar's decision to attend the summit in Pakistan, describing it as mature and beneficial. He stressed the necessity for member countries to unite against the 'three evils' and praised India's willingness to share its expertise in solar energy and digital infrastructure with other SCO nations.

Kumar also emphasized the importance of adhering to the SCO charter, noting that mutual trust and sensitivity to each other's concerns are crucial for effective collaboration within the organization. The meeting, chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saw India's pledge to support SCO members, provided essential ground rules are respected.

