Taiwan's Defense Ministry Reports Increased Chinese Military Activity

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence highlights heightened activities by Chinese military forces in its airspace and waters, noting the incursions coinciding with Taiwan's National Day. This rise in movements by Chinese aircraft and vessels poses significant concerns for regional security and international trade routes.

Updated: 17-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:12 IST
Representative Image (Photo: X/ @MoNDefense). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Ministry of National Defence in Taiwan has sounded the alarm over increased military maneuvers by Chinese forces within its territorial waters and airspace. Early on October 17, the Ministry released a statement on X, indicating multiple incursions by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Attached to the statement were maps and detailed accounts of the violations.

According to the Ministry, 20 Chinese aircraft breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, escalating further into Taiwan's central and southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan deployed combat air patrols, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems to monitor and counteract these activities.

The uptick in Chinese military presence follows joint exercises by the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command in areas surrounding Taiwan. These operations included a record deployment of 125 aircraft, supplemented by the aircraft carrier Liaoning and numerous naval ships. This heightened activity comes on the heels of Taiwan's National Day celebrations, prompting strong protests from Taiwanese forces denouncing China's aggressive and provocative stances.

In recent times, China has significantly increased its military assertiveness near Taiwan, triggering concerns both domestically and internationally. The Taiwan Strait, being a pivotal transit area for global commerce, also underscores the broader implications of regional tensions on worldwide trade routes.

The longstanding dispute between China and Taiwan centers on Taiwan's political standing. While China claims Taiwan as a breakaway province, Taiwan operates as a sovereign democracy. The People's Republic of China holds firm on the potential use of force for reunification, whereas Taiwan continues to assert its distinct identity and independence under its autonomous governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

