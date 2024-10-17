U.S. Lawmakers Urge Clampdown on Huawei's Semiconductor Ambitions

Amid growing concerns over Huawei's semiconductor production, Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi have called on U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to intervene. They allege Huawei's involvement in semiconductor fabrication is an attempt to bypass existing American sanctions.

The lawmakers stressed the critical role U.S.-produced semiconductor manufacturing equipment plays in these operations, viewing it as a chance for the U.S. to thwart Huawei's plans, which they believe could compromise national security. Secretary Raimondo had previously described Huawei's use of American technology as "deeply disturbing."

In a decisive move earlier this year, the U.S. Commerce Department revoked licenses for companies to supply chips to Huawei's smartphone division. The lawmakers urge further measures, such as limiting Huawei's access to semiconductor manufacturing equipment, to send a strong message to China and reinforce U.S. export policies.

The letter identified Huawei-linked firms like Pengxinxu, SwaySure Technology, and Qingdao SiEn as part of its clandestine network. The lawmakers view these entities as potential threats and call for their inclusion on the Commerce Department's Entity List to prevent any risk to national security.

While commending the Commerce Department for collaborating with allies, they voiced fears that ongoing negotiations could allow Huawei to hoard valuable technology. The lawmakers expressed eagerness to learn about future steps in curbing potential threats posed by Huawei.

(With inputs from agencies.)