India-Canada Diplomatic Clash Over Extradition Requests Intensifies

The Ministry of External Affairs in India criticized Canada for inaction on extradition requests against criminals and anti-India elements. Despite 26 pending extraditions over a decade, India claims Canada fails to act. Tensions escalated following accusations against Indian diplomats related to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:53 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has launched a scathing critique against Canada, accusing it of failing to act upon extradition requests for criminals and individuals deemed anti-India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that 26 extradition requests remain unaddressed by Canada, some of which span over a decade.

Jaiswal pointed to specific individuals like Gurjeet Singh and Gurjinder Singh, who are wanted on terror charges, emphasizing the serious nature of the situation. Criticism also focused on Canada's alleged contradiction, where those India wants deported were implicated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for crimes within Canada.

The diplomatic spat received another twist with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegations about Indian diplomats supplying intelligence to a local gang. This has further strained relations as Trudeau admitted only 'intelligence and no proof' was provided regarding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leading to a reciprocal recall of diplomats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

