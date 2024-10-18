US Charges Former Indian Official in Murder-For-Hire Plot

The United States Justice Department has unveiled murder-for-hire and money laundering charges against Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee, for allegedly orchestrating a plot to assassinate Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S. citizen. The charges were announced in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Yadav is accused of directing Nikhil Gupta, his co-conspirator, who had been previously extradited to the United States regarding related charges.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland emphasized the Department's dedication to holding individuals accountable for threats against American citizens. He stated, "The Justice Department remains unwavering in holding accountable anyone seeking to endanger and intimidate American citizens, no matter their position or influence." The charges against Yadav and Gupta underscore the Justice Department's intolerance towards threats to American peace and security.

FBI Director Christopher Wray highlighted that Yadav allegedly collaborated with Gupta to target an American citizen under the pretense of exercising their First Amendment rights. He asserted, "The FBI will not tolerate acts of violence or efforts to retaliate against U.S. residents for exercising their constitutionally protected rights. We are committed to working with international partners to prevent and prosecute such transnational repression."

(With inputs from agencies.)