Modi to Attend 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan with Bilateral Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. The event, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security', provides a platform for discussions on global issues and offers opportunities for bilateral meetings with BRICS leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:53 IST
PM Narendra Modi (File Image) (Photo Credit: PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, taking place from October 22 to 23. The summit will be held under Russian chairmanship, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This international gathering marks a vital opportunity for Modi to engage in bilateral talks with leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The MEA has highlighted the summit's theme, 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security', which aims to facilitate discussions on critical global issues. Leaders will evaluate ongoing BRICS initiatives and explore future collaboration avenues, making it a significant event in the international diplomatic calendar.

Originating in Russia in 2006, the BRICS group has evolved to encompass 41% of the global population and 24% of the world's GDP. South Africa's inclusion in 2010 transformed BRIC into BRICS. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the invitation to PM Modi, emphasizing their personal rapport and proposing a bilateral meeting to discuss the future scope of Indo-Russian collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

