Global Giants Unite: Spotlight on BRICS Summit

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping convened with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, Russia, during the 16th BRICS Summit. The gathering facilitates discourse amongst key global players including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and introduces six new member states deliberating on critical international issues.

According to China's Global Times, President Xi expressed that China and Russia have pioneered a coexistent strategy marked by non-alliance, non-confrontation, and impartiality toward third parties. President Putin echoed these sentiments, highlighting the Sino-Russian relations as exemplary on the global stage, further congratulating China on its 75th national anniversary.

Additionally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed camaraderie with Putin during a warm bilateral meeting, underscoring the robust ties between India and Russia. Modi reaffirmed India's dedication to peaceful conflict resolution concerning the Russia-Ukraine situation, reiterating India's readiness for cooperation, as he prepares for his second visit to Russia this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)