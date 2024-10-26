India's Open Doors for Private Sector Business: A Transformative Era

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted that the private sector faces no barriers to conducting business in India, referencing numerous non-Indian private insurance firms active in the country. In a discussion with CSIS President John J Hamre on 'India's Economic Aspirations' in Washington, DC, she emphasized India's openness.

Sitharaman reaffirmed that no sector is off-limits to private businesses in India, citing the 2021 budget that delineated four domains for government presence but placed no restrictions on private involvement. She pointed out sectors like defense and space now also have private operators, reflecting a trend towards greater economic liberalization.

The Finance Minister discussed India's historical journey from colonial rule through socialism, as the country strove to nurture entrepreneurial spirit. Critiquing outdated socialist policies, like 'license quota raj,' she credited Prime Minister Modi for promoting a 'red carpet' approach over 'red tape,' crucial for inviting businesses into a corruption-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)