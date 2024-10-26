Left Menu

Escalation Intensifies: Iran and Israel Exchange Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's air defense systems responded to Israeli attacks in Tehran, successfully intercepting aerial threats. In retaliation against ongoing Iranian hostilities, Israel conducted precise strikes on Iranian military targets, asserting their right to defend against relentless aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:47 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian media reported on Saturday that the nation's air defense systems were activated in central Tehran, amid increasing attacks by Israel. The state news agency IRNA confirmed the successful interception of aerial threats within Tehran province's airspace.

State television in Iran noted that six explosive sounds were heard in parts of the capital, though their origin remains unverified. An Iranian military official confirmed the operation of air defense systems aimed at thwarting attacks on three sites near Tehran. A security source informed IRNA that air defense maneuvers contributed to some of the explosive sounds, adding that the systems effectively countered the incident.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday morning that they executed 'precise strikes' on Iranian military installations, following Iran's recent ballistic missile launch into Israeli territory. Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed these actions as a response to ongoing Iranian hostilities, declaring the strikes as directed by political authorities and necessary for Israel's defense against adversarial actions since October 7. The IDF emphasized its defensive and offensive readiness, reiterating Israel's sovereign right to respond to threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

