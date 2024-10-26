Iran Grounds Flights Amid Heightened Tensions in West Asia
Iran has halted all flights due to rising tensions after Israeli attacks. Iranian officials report limited damage from strikes in Tehran and other provinces. Meanwhile, Iran pledged to retaliate against Israeli actions. Israel confirms achieving its military objectives, warning Iran against further escalation.
Iran has suspended all flights indefinitely as tensions with Israel escalate, according to state news agency IRNA. Ja'far Yazerlou, Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation spokesperson, announced that flights across all routes have been grounded.
The move follows recent Israeli strikes on several Iranian positions in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces. Iran's air defense reportedly thwarted these attacks, which inflicted limited damage. Iran's response is under consideration, according to state media and military sources.
Israel defended its military actions, citing them as retaliation for Iran's aggressive stances and actions. Israeli military officials emphasized their readiness to act against threats, warning Iran that any future provocations will be met with a decisive response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
