Left Menu

Iran Grounds Flights Amid Heightened Tensions in West Asia

Iran has halted all flights due to rising tensions after Israeli attacks. Iranian officials report limited damage from strikes in Tehran and other provinces. Meanwhile, Iran pledged to retaliate against Israeli actions. Israel confirms achieving its military objectives, warning Iran against further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:36 IST
Iran Grounds Flights Amid Heightened Tensions in West Asia
Iran's aviation authority cancels all flights (Photo/X@IranAir_IRI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran has suspended all flights indefinitely as tensions with Israel escalate, according to state news agency IRNA. Ja'far Yazerlou, Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation spokesperson, announced that flights across all routes have been grounded.

The move follows recent Israeli strikes on several Iranian positions in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces. Iran's air defense reportedly thwarted these attacks, which inflicted limited damage. Iran's response is under consideration, according to state media and military sources.

Israel defended its military actions, citing them as retaliation for Iran's aggressive stances and actions. Israeli military officials emphasized their readiness to act against threats, warning Iran that any future provocations will be met with a decisive response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024