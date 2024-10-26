Galyang City Hospital Inaugurated: A Boost to Nepal-India Development Cooperation

The Galyang City Hospital, situated in Syangja, Nepal, marked its inauguration on Friday, signifying a significant stride in the collaborative developmental efforts between Nepal and India. The hospital's construction, supported financially by the Government of India's grant amounting to Nepali Rupees 40.13 million, was officially unveiled in a joint ceremony.

Key figures, including Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Shree Prasad GT of the District Coordination Committee, and Guru Prasad Bhattarai, Mayor of Galyang Municipality, were present to officiate the inauguration. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) was realized under an agreement between the two nations, facilitated through the District Coordination Committee of Syangja.

Originating in 2010 as a small community initiative, the hospital's recent expansion and rebranding, supported by the Galyang Municipality, aim to enhance healthcare services across multiple districts. The upgrade promises improved infrastructure and medical facilities, serving as a testament to the enduring partnership between India and Nepal. The project reinforces India's commitment to supporting Nepal in key developmental sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)