Galyang City Hospital Inaugurated: A Boost to Nepal-India Development Cooperation
Galyang City Hospital in Nepal, built with Indian financial assistance of NRs 40.13 million, was inaugurated by officials from both countries. This project, part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation, aims to enhance healthcare services in the region and underscores the long-standing bilateral ties.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Galyang City Hospital, situated in Syangja, Nepal, marked its inauguration on Friday, signifying a significant stride in the collaborative developmental efforts between Nepal and India. The hospital's construction, supported financially by the Government of India's grant amounting to Nepali Rupees 40.13 million, was officially unveiled in a joint ceremony.
Key figures, including Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Shree Prasad GT of the District Coordination Committee, and Guru Prasad Bhattarai, Mayor of Galyang Municipality, were present to officiate the inauguration. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) was realized under an agreement between the two nations, facilitated through the District Coordination Committee of Syangja.
Originating in 2010 as a small community initiative, the hospital's recent expansion and rebranding, supported by the Galyang Municipality, aim to enhance healthcare services across multiple districts. The upgrade promises improved infrastructure and medical facilities, serving as a testament to the enduring partnership between India and Nepal. The project reinforces India's commitment to supporting Nepal in key developmental sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Grant Projects and Debt Support to Sri Lanka: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties
Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Russia and China's Military Dialogue
Foreign Minister Highlights Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation
Bridging Horizons: Pakistan-Russia Enhance Bilateral Ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Strategic Visit to India Strengthens Bilateral Ties