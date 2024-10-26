Israel's Precision Strikes: A Bold Message to Middle East Adversaries
Israel has launched precise military strikes targeting Iranian bases, asserting its capability to reach any location in the Middle East. The operation, aimed at thwarting threats, highlights Israel's stance against regional adversaries like Hamas and Hezbollah, while emphasizing its commitment to peace and security.
Israel has conducted precise military strikes targeting Iranian bases, according to Israel's Consul General Kobbi Shoshani. The offensive, he stated, is part of Israel's ongoing efforts to combat terror threats from Iran and its proxies, reinforcing that Israel can reach any Middle Eastern location with significant impact.
Shoshani, in a conversation with ANI, expressed concerns over hostages taken by Hamas amid ongoing conflicts. He outlined Israel's conditions for peace, including disarmament of Hamas and establishing a safety zone in Lebanon free from Hezbollah's influence, allowing Lebanese army presence instead.
In response to recent Iranian attacks, Shoshani emphasized Israel's exclusive targeting of military facilities to maintain peace. The Israeli Defence Force confirmed the strategic strike's success, warning Iran against escalation, while Iranian media suggested limited damage and reserved the right for a proportional response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
