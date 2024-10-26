Left Menu

EU Successfully Concludes Integrated Resolve 2024 Exercise

The European Union completed the EU Integrated Resolve 2024, a large-scale joint exercise designed to enhance its crisis response capabilities. Spanning six months, the initiative boosted preparedness for hybrid crises, improving coordination among EU institutions, member states, and partners like NATO through rigorous simulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:09 IST
EU Successfully Concludes Integrated Resolve 2024 Exercise
EU concludes wide crisis response exercise (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union (EU) has wrapped up the EU Integrated Resolve 2024, a comprehensive joint exercise spearheaded by the EU Council, European Commission, and European External Action Service. Over the past six months, the EU has meticulously planned and evaluated its ability to tackle complex crises.

Commencing on September 30, the exercise unfolded in two main phases. Initially, it focused on strategizing a 'Common Security and Defence Policy' military operation alongside managing a consular crisis. Subsequently, it delved into hybrid scenarios, such as evacuating EU citizens from conflict zones, involving active participation from EU bodies, 24 member states, the US, and Norway.

This initiative included debates among EU member ambassadors and the activation of the Council's Integrated Political Crisis Response, along with the Commission's crisis strategies like the Emergency Response Coordination Centre. Additionally, it enhanced EU-NATO staff cooperation, aligning with the 2016 EU-NATO Joint Declaration, thereby testing coordinated crisis management strategies.

Through this exercise, the EU has sharpened its crisis readiness aligned with the EU Strategic Compass, assimilating threat assessments, and response strategies. The simulations have equipped the EU to counter hybrid threats and misinformation, bolstering its capacity for swift and unified crisis management in future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024