Left Menu

Swiss Engagement Boosts CTA's Advocacy Amidst Escalating Tibetan Repressions

A Central Tibetan Administration delegation met with Swiss officials to highlight China's repressive measures in Tibet. Engaging with Zurich's Minister of Security, Mario Fehr, and local Tibet support groups, discussions focused on enhancing global advocacy against Chinese policies aimed at erasing Tibetan identity and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:15 IST
Swiss Engagement Boosts CTA's Advocacy Amidst Escalating Tibetan Repressions
CTA delegation with Swiss officials (Image: Central Tibetan Administration / X@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has ramped up its global advocacy efforts by holding significant talks with Swiss officials on Tibet's urgent situation. The delegation included parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Lobsang Gyatso Sither, and Tenzin Choezin, who met Zurich Council's Minister of Security, Mario Fehr, to express gratitude for his support during the Dalai Lama's visit and ongoing commitment to Tibet's cause.

The delegation highlighted the increasing oppressive measures by the Chinese Communist government targeting Tibetan religion, culture, language, and identity. They submitted a letter of appeal, endorsed by the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament, along with a symbolic gift from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Minister Fehr, acknowledging his long-standing ties with the Tibetan community since 1988, emphasized the need for international backing against China's restrictive policies. The delegation also convened with the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Tibet support groups, and NGOs to discuss collective advocacy strategies and objectives in countering Chinese oppression.

During the meeting, delegation members like Thinlay Chukki from the Tibet Bureau in Geneva, and Phuntsok Topgyal, UN Advocacy Officer, emphasized global unity in spotlighting China's human rights violations in Tibet. Tibet's complex relationship with China began in the 1950s following a military invasion, leading to intense international concern over human rights, cultural preservation, and environmental issues. China's policies have been criticized for being politically repressive and culturally suppressive, with efforts seen to assimilate Tibetan identity into a broader Chinese national identity fueling ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024