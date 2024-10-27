Swiss Engagement Boosts CTA's Advocacy Amidst Escalating Tibetan Repressions

A delegation from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has ramped up its global advocacy efforts by holding significant talks with Swiss officials on Tibet's urgent situation. The delegation included parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Lobsang Gyatso Sither, and Tenzin Choezin, who met Zurich Council's Minister of Security, Mario Fehr, to express gratitude for his support during the Dalai Lama's visit and ongoing commitment to Tibet's cause.

The delegation highlighted the increasing oppressive measures by the Chinese Communist government targeting Tibetan religion, culture, language, and identity. They submitted a letter of appeal, endorsed by the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament, along with a symbolic gift from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Minister Fehr, acknowledging his long-standing ties with the Tibetan community since 1988, emphasized the need for international backing against China's restrictive policies. The delegation also convened with the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Tibet support groups, and NGOs to discuss collective advocacy strategies and objectives in countering Chinese oppression.

During the meeting, delegation members like Thinlay Chukki from the Tibet Bureau in Geneva, and Phuntsok Topgyal, UN Advocacy Officer, emphasized global unity in spotlighting China's human rights violations in Tibet. Tibet's complex relationship with China began in the 1950s following a military invasion, leading to intense international concern over human rights, cultural preservation, and environmental issues. China's policies have been criticized for being politically repressive and culturally suppressive, with efforts seen to assimilate Tibetan identity into a broader Chinese national identity fueling ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)