India and Spain: Catalysts in Strengthening EU-India Ties

During Spain's President Pedro Sanchez's first visit to India in 18 years, both nations jointly emphasized fortifying the India-EU Strategic Partnership. They underscored the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Project and articulated a shared vision for wider cooperation across pivotal areas, heralding a refreshed bilateral dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:33 IST
PM Narendra Modi with Spain President Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pedro Sanchez have underscored a mutual commitment to bolstering the India-EU Strategic Partnership. Central to this endeavor is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Project (IMEEC), a significant focus for both leaders.

This diplomatic engagement marks President Sanchez's inaugural visit to India, notably the first such visit from a Spanish leader in 18 years. The Spanish delegation, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, included high-level officials and industry leaders, underscoring the robust agenda aimed at enhancing collaboration.

Modi and Sanchez discussed expanding negotiations on a comprehensive EU-India Free Trade Agreement and related accords, seeing the IMEEC as a pivotal connectivity booster between India and Europe. The New Delhi G20 Summit in September solidified this vision with an MoU involving multiple nations, signaling a new phase in India-EU relations.

