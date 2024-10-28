Modi and Sanchez Pave Path for Stronger India-EU Ties Through Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pedro Sanchez have underscored their joint commitment to enhancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership, particularly through the pivotal India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Project (IMEEC).

This visit, held from October 28 to 29, marked a significant milestone as it was the first by a Spanish head of government to India in 18 years. Accompanied by key ministers and a senior business delegation, Sanchez aimed to solidify ties across multiple sectors.

The discussions emphasized the advancement of the EU-India triple negotiations covering a Free Trade Agreement, Investment Protection Agreement, and Geographical Indications Agreement. The leaders also highlighted the potential of IMEEC to improve connectivity between India and Europe, acknowledging recent MoU signatories, including major global players, to support this ambitious project.

As they reflect on the progress since Modi's 2017 visit to Spain, both leaders are optimistic about forging deeper cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres. This renewed partnership is set to foster a new era of enhanced collaboration, driving meaningful developments across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)