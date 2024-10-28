Left Menu

Modi and Sanchez Pave Path for Stronger India-EU Ties Through Economic Corridor

During a historic visit to India, President Pedro Sanchez and PM Narendra Modi reaffirmed their dedication to fortifying the India-EU Strategic Partnership, with a focus on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Both leaders expressed enthusiasm for expanded cooperation across diverse sectors, setting a renewed bilateral momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:23 IST
Modi and Sanchez Pave Path for Stronger India-EU Ties Through Economic Corridor
PM Narendra Modi with Spain President Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pedro Sanchez have underscored their joint commitment to enhancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership, particularly through the pivotal India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Project (IMEEC).

This visit, held from October 28 to 29, marked a significant milestone as it was the first by a Spanish head of government to India in 18 years. Accompanied by key ministers and a senior business delegation, Sanchez aimed to solidify ties across multiple sectors.

The discussions emphasized the advancement of the EU-India triple negotiations covering a Free Trade Agreement, Investment Protection Agreement, and Geographical Indications Agreement. The leaders also highlighted the potential of IMEEC to improve connectivity between India and Europe, acknowledging recent MoU signatories, including major global players, to support this ambitious project.

As they reflect on the progress since Modi's 2017 visit to Spain, both leaders are optimistic about forging deeper cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres. This renewed partnership is set to foster a new era of enhanced collaboration, driving meaningful developments across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024