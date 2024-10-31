Raging Forest Fire Engulfs Pakistan's Suleman Range

In a devastating turn of events, a massive forest fire ignited late Tuesday in the pine forests of Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan area of the Suleman Range, rapidly spreading to the Sherani district of Balochistan by Wednesday, as reported by Dawn. Responding promptly, the Sherani district administration dispatched firefighters along with forest officials to the hilly region in attempts to contain the blaze.

'Efforts are underway with the help of Frontier Corps and levies to control the fire,' a senior Sherani district official informed Dawn, emphasizing the challenge posed by fierce winds in quelling the flames. Reports from the region suggest extensive damage as the fire engulfs a vast forest area, reinforcing the urgency for effective wildfire management, with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's endeavors so far proving ineffective.

The incident evokes memories of a 2022 inferno that ravaged hundreds of pine trees, inflicting losses worth millions. Previously, Iranian aerial assistance with an Ilyushin-76 aircraft proved crucial in extinguishing the flames. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change underscores Pakistan's insufficient forest cover, exposing it to looming climatic perils.

(With inputs from agencies.)