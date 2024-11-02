Left Menu

Kamala Harris Challenges Trump's Economic Legacy in Wisconsin Showdown

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Donald Trump's economic policies in Wisconsin, accusing him of losing manufacturing jobs and making empty promises. Harris highlighted the loss of nearly 200,000 manufacturing jobs during Trump's presidency and called out his failed promises regarding the auto industry and Foxconn investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:32 IST
Kamala Harris Challenges Trump's Economic Legacy in Wisconsin Showdown
Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo/@KamalaHarris). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move, Vice President Kamala Harris launched a direct attack on former President Donald Trump's economic track record while intensifying her presidential campaign efforts in Wisconsin, a pivotal battleground state. Harris focused her critique on Trump's handling of manufacturing jobs, alleging a significant loss during his tenure.

Addressing supporters, Harris claimed, "He (Donald Trump) said that he was the only one who could bring back America's manufacturing jobs. America lost nearly 200,000 manufacturing jobs when Trump was president, including thousands of jobs right here in Wisconsin, and let the facts be clear, those losses started before the pandemic." She further emphasized Trump's unsuccessful promises to the auto industry, stating that several plants closed under his administration.

Harris escalated her criticism by highlighting Trump's pledges against offshoring, noting that instead, tax cuts benefited corporations that outsourced jobs. She pointed to the unfulfilled promise of Foxconn's $10 billion investment in Wisconsin, meant to create thousands of jobs, labeling it another 'empty promise' from Trump, dismissing the former president as 'all talk, no walk.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

