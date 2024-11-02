Kamala Harris Challenges Trump's Economic Legacy in Wisconsin Showdown

In a strategic move, Vice President Kamala Harris launched a direct attack on former President Donald Trump's economic track record while intensifying her presidential campaign efforts in Wisconsin, a pivotal battleground state. Harris focused her critique on Trump's handling of manufacturing jobs, alleging a significant loss during his tenure.

Addressing supporters, Harris claimed, "He (Donald Trump) said that he was the only one who could bring back America's manufacturing jobs. America lost nearly 200,000 manufacturing jobs when Trump was president, including thousands of jobs right here in Wisconsin, and let the facts be clear, those losses started before the pandemic." She further emphasized Trump's unsuccessful promises to the auto industry, stating that several plants closed under his administration.

Harris escalated her criticism by highlighting Trump's pledges against offshoring, noting that instead, tax cuts benefited corporations that outsourced jobs. She pointed to the unfulfilled promise of Foxconn's $10 billion investment in Wisconsin, meant to create thousands of jobs, labeling it another 'empty promise' from Trump, dismissing the former president as 'all talk, no walk.'

