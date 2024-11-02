Left Menu

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties with Australia and Singapore

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarks on a significant diplomatic journey to Australia and Singapore, aiming to broaden cooperative frameworks and explore new bilateral opportunities. His visit from November 3 to November 8, 2024, includes inaugurating a consulate in Brisbane and chairing key discussions with leaders in both nations.

File Photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is poised to bolster India's diplomatic relations with Australia and Singapore during a crucial visit from November 3 to November 8, 2024. The visit kicks off in Australia, where Jaishankar is scheduled to stay from November 3 to November 7. During this time, he will travel to Brisbane to inaugurate India's fourth consulate, reflecting the growing significance of bilateral ties.

The India-Australia relationship has been marked by transformational growth and expanded cooperation across various sectors both at a bilateral and global level. One of the highlights of Jaishankar's visit includes co-chairing the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra. Additionally, he is set to deliver a keynote address at the 2nd Raisina Down Under conference, taking place at the Australian Parliament House, and engage with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, business leaders, media personnel, and think tanks.

The trip then moves to Singapore on November 8, 2024, where Jaishankar will participate in the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN - India Network of Think Tanks. Singapore has long played a pivotal role in connecting India with Southeast Asia since the inception of India's Look East Policy in the early 1990s. During his visit, Jaishankar will discuss enhancing bilateral relations with Singapore's leadership, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and the significant Indian community in Singapore, which constitutes about 9.2% of the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

