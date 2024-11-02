Left Menu

India Protests Canadian Surveillance on Diplomats

India's Ministry of External Affairs has lodged a protest with Canada for placing Indian consular officials under surveillance. MEA Spokesperson condemned the act as a violation of diplomatic norms and accused Canada of harassment. Relations strained further after Canada's unfounded allegations against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:57 IST
Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson (Photo: YT/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has made a formal complaint to the Canadian government following revelations that Indian consular officials in Canada were under audio and video surveillance. The MEA stated that such measures are blatant violations of diplomatic protocols.

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized Canada's attempt to justify its actions based on technicalities. He described these justifications as unacceptable forms of harassment and intimidation against Indian diplomats.

Moreover, Jaiswal highlighted the charged and hostile environment in which Indian diplomatic personnel operate, asserting that Canada's surveillance activities only worsen the situation and disregard diplomatic norms. The protest follows Canada's dubious classification of India as a 'cyber adversary' and tensions that flared after accusations regarding the killing of a Khalistani terrorist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

