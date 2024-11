India Monitors West Asia Crisis: Embassy Alerts Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Indian ministry has confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Israel is in regular contact with Indian nationals, assuring their safety through travel advisories. Concerns mounted after Israel carried out precision strikes on Iranian military sites.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India's stance mirrors earlier statements from October 26, urging restraint and a return to dialogue. The ministry expressed grave concerns over the evolving escalation and its potential impact on regional and global stability.

Despite escalations, which include Hezbollah attacks amid Israeli responses, the ministry reiterated its call for diplomacy. Recent strikes in Lebanon highlight continued hostilities. The MEA emphasized that ongoing conflicts only exacerbate civilian suffering, advocating for peace in a volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)