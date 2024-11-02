Left Menu

Kathmandu-Air India Flight Bomb Threat Proves Hoax, Delays Departure

An Air India flight at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport faced a bomb threat, causing delays. After thorough searches by Nepal Police and Army, no suspicious items were found, confirming the threat as a hoax. This incident marks the second such false alarm at the airport in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A bomb threat on an Air India flight at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport disrupted operations on Saturday. The flight, AI 215, experienced delays after security protocols were activated upon its arrival from New Delhi due to the threat.

Officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal confirmed that the threat was received shortly after the aircraft, carrying 168 passengers, landed at 3:39 pm. Passengers and luggage were thoroughly checked, while the security team ensured no explosives were on board.

This incident follows a similar bomb hoax earlier in the week involving a different Air India flight. Authorities, including Nepal Police and Nepal Army bomb squads, verified the absence of any danger, with the airport returning to normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

