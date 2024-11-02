Kathmandu-Air India Flight Bomb Threat Proves Hoax, Delays Departure

A bomb threat on an Air India flight at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport disrupted operations on Saturday. The flight, AI 215, experienced delays after security protocols were activated upon its arrival from New Delhi due to the threat.

Officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal confirmed that the threat was received shortly after the aircraft, carrying 168 passengers, landed at 3:39 pm. Passengers and luggage were thoroughly checked, while the security team ensured no explosives were on board.

This incident follows a similar bomb hoax earlier in the week involving a different Air India flight. Authorities, including Nepal Police and Nepal Army bomb squads, verified the absence of any danger, with the airport returning to normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)