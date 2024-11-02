UAE Promotes Gulf Economic Integration at GCC Meet
The UAE, led by Minister Sultan Al Jaber, participated actively in the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee's 53rd meeting in Qatar. The summit focused on advancing industrial integration, standardization, and cooperation among GCC countries. Key achievements included celebrating industrial excellence and discussing the UAE's Industrial Technology Transformation Index.
In a significant display of regional cooperation, Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, took charge of the UAE delegation at the 53rd Gulf Cooperation Council's Industrial Cooperation Committee meeting in Qatar. This event underscored the UAE's dedication to fostering relations with GCC countries and promoting sustainable economic integration.
The delegation featured prominent figures such as Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, among others. Discussions centered on standardizing Gulf products and examining a unifying industrial development strategy. The event also included presentations of the Gulf Industrial Excellence Award, recognizing outstanding companies.
Qatar, overseeing the current GCC session, hosted critical discussions among trade and industry ministers to bolster cooperation and integration. These meetings served as a platform for exchanging expertise, legislative developments, and enhancing GCC's global presence. Al Jaber expressed the UAE leadership's commitment to strategic partnerships in industry, trade, and investment, underscoring the importance of private sector involvement in sustainable growth.
Al Jaber took the opportunity to meet with key regional leaders, including Qatar's Commerce and Industry Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, and Bahrain's Industry and Commerce Minister, Abdullah Fakhro, to explore further industrial synergies. Discussions also included the UAE's Industrial Technology Transformation Index and other standardization strategies.
Five outstanding Emirati companies were awarded the Gulf Industrial Excellence Award for their achievements, showcasing the advancement of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Recognized companies included Emirates Steel Arkan, Borouge, Abu Dhabi Medical Devices, RAK Ceramics, and IFFCO, exemplifying the GCC's commitment to industrial excellence and innovation.
