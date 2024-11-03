India Condemns Canadian Surveillance as Diplomatic Breach

Canadian authorities have come under fire from Indian diplomats for allegedly surveilling Indian consular officials stationed in Canada, actions described by ex-diplomats as egregious breaches of international law, including the Vienna Convention.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced a formal protest against these activities, which include audio and video surveillance, declaring them "flagrant violations" of diplomatic principles enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Tensions between India and Canada have intensified, particularly after allegations against Indian leaders surfaced, further complicating relations with accusations of cyber threats and terrorism involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)