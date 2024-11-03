Left Menu

India Condemns Canadian Surveillance as Diplomatic Breach

Former Indian diplomats have criticized Canadian surveillance of Indian consular officials, calling it a breach of the Vienna Convention. India's Ministry of External Affairs has lodged a formal protest following these revelations, escalating tensions between the two countries over accusations related to terrorism and cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:33 IST
Former diplomats JK Tripathi and Virendra Gupta (Images: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Canadian authorities have come under fire from Indian diplomats for allegedly surveilling Indian consular officials stationed in Canada, actions described by ex-diplomats as egregious breaches of international law, including the Vienna Convention.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced a formal protest against these activities, which include audio and video surveillance, declaring them "flagrant violations" of diplomatic principles enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Tensions between India and Canada have intensified, particularly after allegations against Indian leaders surfaced, further complicating relations with accusations of cyber threats and terrorism involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

