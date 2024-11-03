Left Menu

Punjab Police's Power Theft Crackdown: Over 61,000 Arrested

Punjab Police have arrested 61,540 individuals for power theft across the province, registering 99,572 cases. In Lahore alone, 32,057 arrests were made. Recent operations with the FIA in Karachi and Balochistan have intensified efforts to curb electricity theft, imposing a total fine of PKR 44.33 million.

Updated: 03-11-2024 20:57 IST
In a sweeping crackdown against power theft, Punjab Police have arrested 61,540 individuals across the province, including a significant number in Lahore, according to ARY News. Authorities have launched 99,572 cases against power thieves, completed challans for 60,278 instances, and achieved convictions for 8,424 individuals.

Lahore alone saw 32,057 arrests, with 31,559 cases logged and 8,722 challans successfully submitted. This year, the broader initiatives have yielded 53,323 arrests, 91,264 cases registered, and 58,067 challans filed, as reported. Meanwhile, in Karachi, K-Electric (KE) along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have spearheaded operations against electricity theft, securing six FIRs in recent coordinated raids.

Notable action in March 2024 targeted several neighborhoods, leading to four arrests, three of whom remain in custody. These efforts, partnering with the FIA, have expanded into Balochistan, focusing on areas such as markets and residences, imposing fines totaling PKR 44.33 million to enhance accountability.

