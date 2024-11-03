Left Menu

Balochistan CTD Operation Foils Terror Plot, Neutralizes Three Militants

In a decisive operation, Balochistan's Counter-Terrorism Department intercepted terrorists in Musakhel, killing three and arresting two, as others fled. The mission followed intelligence on BLA activity. A cache of weapons was seized, with further efforts underway to apprehend escapees amid rising regional terrorism incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:45 IST
Balochistan CTD Operation Foils Terror Plot, Neutralizes Three Militants
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan's Musakhel district, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) reported the elimination of three terrorists and the capture of two others early Sunday. This action, confirmed by the Dawn, was sparked by credible intelligence on the presence of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) operatives in the area.

The operation unfolded when CTD forces, flanked by Frontier Corps and police units, engaged a group of 10-12 terrorists near the main road. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in three militants killed and two apprehended. However, five to seven managed to evade capture under cover of darkness. A search is ongoing to trace the escapees.

The raid led to the discovery of a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition, while bodies of the deceased were transported for autopsy, and the arrested are undergoing rigorous interrogation. The operation comes on the heels of a devastating IED blast in Mastung, which claimed several lives, exposing escalating security threats in Balochistan and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024