Balochistan CTD Operation Foils Terror Plot, Neutralizes Three Militants

In a significant counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan's Musakhel district, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) reported the elimination of three terrorists and the capture of two others early Sunday. This action, confirmed by the Dawn, was sparked by credible intelligence on the presence of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) operatives in the area.

The operation unfolded when CTD forces, flanked by Frontier Corps and police units, engaged a group of 10-12 terrorists near the main road. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in three militants killed and two apprehended. However, five to seven managed to evade capture under cover of darkness. A search is ongoing to trace the escapees.

The raid led to the discovery of a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition, while bodies of the deceased were transported for autopsy, and the arrested are undergoing rigorous interrogation. The operation comes on the heels of a devastating IED blast in Mastung, which claimed several lives, exposing escalating security threats in Balochistan and beyond.

