QUAD's Expansive Vision Beyond Security: Jaishankar's Insights

In a compelling address to the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the expansive vision of the QUAD alliance, comprised of India, the US, Japan, and Australia. Highlighting the grouping's broader purpose, Jaishankar emphasized its potential role in shaping a new and stable global order.

He articulated that the QUAD nations share not just democratic values and market economies, but a robust commitment to contributing globally. Defining them as maritime nations, Jaishankar pointed out that the QUAD's focus extends beyond security, embracing a diverse array of collaborative areas. "The QUAD has a bigger purpose. It is not just a security alliance," he asserted.

Reflecting on historical expectations of the US, Jaishankar noted the diminishing global contribution of the US in contrast to past decades, proposing QUAD as the preferred option to address this change. During his five-day visit to Australia, concluding in Canberra, Jaishankar is set to inaugurate India's 4th consulate and co-chair the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)