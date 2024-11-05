Diplomats Demand Action Following Attack on Canadian Hindu Temple
Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva and former Indian Ambassador Vidya Bhushan Soni have voiced strong support for PM Narendra Modi’s statement condemning the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada. Modi’s remarks emphasize the urgent need for Canadian authorities to address extremism and ensure justice.
In the wake of the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva has expressed firm support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condemnation of the incident.
Sachdeva highlighted the internal issues facing Canada, pointing to inefficiencies in its intelligence services and local policing, as well as a lack of political resolve to tackle the challenges. He agreed with Modi's assertion that the events are concerning for any democracy.
Adding to the voices of concern, former Indian Ambassador Vidya Bhushan Soni also endorsed Modi's statement, suggesting it was overdue. The attack has drawn criticism from both Indian authorities and Canadian figures, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the violence and reaffirming Canada's commitment to religious freedom.
