Diplomats Demand Action Following Attack on Canadian Hindu Temple

In the wake of the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva has expressed firm support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condemnation of the incident.

Sachdeva highlighted the internal issues facing Canada, pointing to inefficiencies in its intelligence services and local policing, as well as a lack of political resolve to tackle the challenges. He agreed with Modi's assertion that the events are concerning for any democracy.

Adding to the voices of concern, former Indian Ambassador Vidya Bhushan Soni also endorsed Modi's statement, suggesting it was overdue. The attack has drawn criticism from both Indian authorities and Canadian figures, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the violence and reaffirming Canada's commitment to religious freedom.

