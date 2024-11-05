Israel Intensifies Aerial Strikes Against Hezbollah Intelligence in Syria

In a strategic operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria on Monday, marking a significant escalation in their ongoing campaign against the group. According to a post on X by the IDF, these aerial strikes were intended to dismantle terror targets linked to Hezbollah.

Recent actions by the IDF indicate a marked increase in efforts to degrade Hezbollah's military intelligence in both Syria and Lebanon. The IDF asserts that these operations have already undermined Hezbollah's intelligence-gathering capabilities. This follows the IDF's disclosure of an earlier operation in Syria, where Israeli forces captured a terror operative collaborating with Iranian agents.

The elite Egoz commando unit successfully apprehended Ali Suleiman al-Aadi, a Syrian national, in the southern town of Saida. The IDF states al-Aadi was actively procuring intelligence on Israeli forces, with plans for future terror endeavors, under surveillance and has now been detained for interrogation in Israel.

During questioning, al-Aadi shared insights about his recruitment by Iran, expressing how an Iranian agent, posing as a Syrian intelligence officer, had approached him citing the strategic importance of the region near the Israeli border.

This incident comes amid rising tensions, as Iranian officials have ramped up their aggressive rhetoric following significant Israeli airforce strikes on military bases and air defense systems on October 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)