U.S. Presidential Polls Open in Crucial Swing States

Polling stations for the U.S. presidential elections have commenced operations in nine additional states, among them the significant swing states of Arizona and Wisconsin, reported CNN on Tuesday. This development brings the total number of states with active polling to 34.

Among these, two pivotal states - Georgia and Pennsylvania - stand out as they could be instrumental in determining the election's outcome. The voting window varies by state but generally falls between 6 am and 8 pm local time. The electoral process unfolds as Vice President Kamala Harris vies to become the first female and Indian-origin President of the U.S., representing the Democrats.

Her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, seeks a return to the White House after his 2020 election loss. Predictions indicate a razor-thin margin between the candidates. As an intriguing subplot, a Trump victory would mark the first non-consecutive presidential term in over a century, setting the stage for an unprecedented political comeback.

