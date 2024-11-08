Left Menu

Chhath Puja Unites Over a Thousand Devotees in Vibrant New Jersey Celebration

Over 1,000 worshipers gathered in New Jersey for Chhath Puja, organized by the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The riverbank was transformed to evoke traditional ghats in Bihar with vibrant decor, fostering a deep cultural connection among the diaspora in an event blessed by unseasonably warm weather.

Devotees gather at the riverbanks of New Jersey, US for Chhath Puja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Suchitra Mukherjee - More than a thousand devotees assembled in New Jersey to participate in the Chhath Puja evening Arghya, a spiritual offering organized by the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA). The event crafted a vivid recreation of the festival for the diaspora overseas.

This year's observance was marked by a significant beautification of the ghat, adorned with banana stems and vibrant lighting that symbolized the rich traditions of Bihar's riverbanks. Sanjeev Singh, President of BJANA, expressed elation over fulfilling his dream of replicating the Chhath experience reminiscent of Patna, Vaishali, and Bokaro.

"Seeing the ghat come alive with decoration, along with the devotion displayed by all participants, realized my vision. The community displayed immense enthusiasm, eagerly anticipating the rituals of the Morning Arghya," stated Singh. Alok Kumar, Chair of Bihar Foundation USA East Coast Chapter, emphasized the emotional and cultural connection fostered during the event.

Kumar added, "Unity is vital in preserving cultural traditions, especially for those residing far from their native land. My gratitude extends to the Mayor of Edison for facilitating this event at Papaianni Park, a public location catering to our communal needs." The challenging Chhath fast, observed by committed Vratis sans food for 72 hours, underscored their earnest prayers for universal well-being.

In India, devotees similarly offered the 'Arghya' to the rising sun, concluding the four-day festival by praying to 'Chhatti Maiya' for their children's protection and family happiness, completing this momentous community gathering.

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

