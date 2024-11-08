Taiwan Anticipates Strong Ties Under Trump's Presidency Amid China Tensions

The Taiwanese government is optimistic that the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump will uphold his campaign commitments to protect the self-governing island from potential Chinese aggression. This expectation is rooted in Trump's earlier remarks indicating U.S. defense support, contingent on the island meeting financial contributions, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Karen Kuo, spokesperson for the Presidential Office, expressed the aspiration to collaborate with the incoming U.S. administration and Congress to foster a rejuvenated phase in Taiwan-U.S. relations. Radio Free Asia further reported that the Taiwanese populace views Trump's electoral win as a strategic gain for the island, reflecting hope in newfound assertiveness.

Local voices resonate with this sentiment, with one resident articulating that Trump's more assertive stance, compared to his predecessor, may deter China from taking rash actions regarding Taiwan. Lee, a government official, emphasized that while Trump's demand for increased military expenditure is noted, it does not equate to unchecked financial spending.

Earlier remarks from Trump criticized Beijing's aggressive maneuvers in the Indo-Pacific, citing the deployment of Chinese naval forces as a pressing concern. Moreover, Taiwan's robust semiconductor sector was highlighted as a crucial deterrent against military incursions. Political Science Associate Professor Tao Yi-fen from National Taiwan University recommended swift diplomatic engagement between Taiwan and Trump's administration to explore varied defense spending strategies.

Tao noted that although Trump is unlikely to offer explicit military commitments to Taiwan, he also won't allow Xi Jinping to perceive any potential abandonment of Taiwan's cause. Since 1949, Taiwan has self-governed, despite China's unyielding stance that the island remains a part of its territory, warranting reunification, with military force if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)