Brampton Temple Cancels Event Amid Violent Protest Fears

The Brampton Triveni Mandir cancelled a Life Certificate Event due to threats of violent protests. Peel Regional Police suggested postponing the event to de-escalate tensions. This comes after a similar incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple. Security assurances are being sought for future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:21 IST
Brampton Temple Cancels Event Amid Violent Protest Fears
Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre (Photo/ Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre has cancelled a Life Certificate Event scheduled for November 17, citing fears of violent protests and the need for heightened security measures. The decision follows a recommendation from Peel Regional Police to reschedule the consular camp, which was intended to help Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs renew essential life certificates.

Nishan Duraiappah, Chief of Police for the Peel Regional Police, stated that postponing the event could assist in calming the current unrest and protecting those planning to attend. The police department believes a temporary delay may be instrumental in reducing tensions at the location.

The temple administration issued an apology to community members, emphasizing their disappointment that individuals now feel unsafe visiting Hindu places of worship in Canada. They urged local police to address the circulating threats against the Triveni Mandir and to provide security guarantees. The cancellation follows a violent disruption at an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple earlier this month, which drew widespread condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

