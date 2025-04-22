Murshidabad Restored: Security Tightens as City Heals from Violent Protests
In Murshidabad, life is returning to normal under heavy security following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Local sources are advocating for heightened security measures, including a permanent BSF camp. Arrests have been made, with calls for a national investigation increasing. Families continue to be displaced after the violence.
Murshidabad is gradually returning to normalcy under heightened security after a series of violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Local resident Subhash Sharma expressed the community's desire for peace, highlighting the reopening of schools after a week-long closure due to unrest.
In a significant development, six individuals were arrested in Jharsuguda, Odisha, for their alleged involvement in arson and rioting in Murshidabad's Jafrabad and Betbona villages. The suspects, linked with recent violence, had reportedly fled the state seeking refuge.
Amidst the turmoil, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul labeled the incidents as orchestrated ethnic cleansing, urged a National Investigation Agency probe, and critiqued local political leadership. The protests, initially confined to Murshidabad, rapidly spread to other districts, displacing thousands and inciting widespread insecurity.
