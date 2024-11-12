Left Menu

Taiwan Rebukes China's South China Sea Claims Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Taiwan has dismissed China's claims over the South China Sea, emphasizing its sovereign rights over the disputed region. This development occurs alongside military confrontations involving other nations. Taiwan's assertion follows new laws in the Philippines and continued aggressive actions by China, exacerbating tensions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:03 IST
Taiwan Rebukes China's South China Sea Claims Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has issued a strong rejection of China's renewed assertions over the South China Sea, as tensions in the region continue to escalate. According to Focus Taiwan (CNA), Taiwan is standing firm on its sovereignty and rights over the disputed waters, amid escalating military confrontations and territorial disputes involving multiple countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Taiwan remarked that "The Republic of China (Taiwan) holds all rights to island groups and their surrounding waters in the South China Sea in accordance with international law and maritime regulations." This statement follows recent developments, including legislative moves by the Philippines to secure its maritime sovereignty and China's reinforcement of its expansive claims.

China's Foreign Ministry has reiterated its intentions to defend its territorial and maritime interests, ignoring the 2016 International Arbitration Court ruling that invalidated much of its claims. Notably, the region has seen heightened tensions with incidents such as the Chinese coast guard using water cannons against Philippine vessels. Taiwan, in control of key territories like Taiping Island, warns that China's actions jeopardize regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024