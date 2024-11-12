Taiwan Rebukes China's South China Sea Claims Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Taiwan has issued a strong rejection of China's renewed assertions over the South China Sea, as tensions in the region continue to escalate. According to Focus Taiwan (CNA), Taiwan is standing firm on its sovereignty and rights over the disputed waters, amid escalating military confrontations and territorial disputes involving multiple countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Taiwan remarked that "The Republic of China (Taiwan) holds all rights to island groups and their surrounding waters in the South China Sea in accordance with international law and maritime regulations." This statement follows recent developments, including legislative moves by the Philippines to secure its maritime sovereignty and China's reinforcement of its expansive claims.

China's Foreign Ministry has reiterated its intentions to defend its territorial and maritime interests, ignoring the 2016 International Arbitration Court ruling that invalidated much of its claims. Notably, the region has seen heightened tensions with incidents such as the Chinese coast guard using water cannons against Philippine vessels. Taiwan, in control of key territories like Taiping Island, warns that China's actions jeopardize regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)