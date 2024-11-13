Former CIA Official Charged with Leaking Classified Israel-Iran Plans

Asif William Rahman, a former CIA official, has been apprehended and charged for allegedly leaking sensitive U.S. intelligence regarding Israel's contemplated response to an Iranian threat, according to sources and court filings. Authorities reported that Rahman was arrested in Cambodia by the FBI on Tuesday.

The leaked documents are said to have originated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which is tasked with the analysis of image and data intelligence collected by U.S. spy satellites. These classified materials are crucial to support covert and military operations.

Documents disclosed that Rahman, who held a top-secret security clearance, leaked information on October 17 from abroad, including Cambodia. Indicted in Virginia, his initial court appearance in Guam is scheduled for removal proceedings. Investigative efforts by the Pentagon and FBI began as the documents surfaced on a Telegram channel during heightened tensions between Israel and Iran.

