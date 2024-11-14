Israeli Jets Strike Damascus Amid Tension with Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Israeli warplanes targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad's headquarters in Damascus. This operation coincides with the visit of Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, in Syria. The IDF states that the group assists Hezbollah against Israel, backed by Iran and based under Syria's regime.
The Israeli Air Force launched a targeted operation in Damascus, focusing on the headquarters and military installations of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This move has been confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Simultaneously, Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is in Syria for discussions with President Bashar Assad. Larijani's itinerary includes a planned visit to Beirut on Friday.
The IDF highlighted that during ongoing conflicts in southern Lebanon, Palestinian Islamic Jihad is supporting Hezbollah. This interaction is perceived as part of a broader Iranian strategy, with the group's presence maintained in Syria under the Syrian regime's protection.
