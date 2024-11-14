Left Menu

Israeli Jets Strike Damascus Amid Tension with Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Israeli warplanes targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad's headquarters in Damascus. This operation coincides with the visit of Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, in Syria. The IDF states that the group assists Hezbollah against Israel, backed by Iran and based under Syria's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:13 IST
Israeli Jets Strike Damascus Amid Tension with Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Air Force launched a targeted operation in Damascus, focusing on the headquarters and military installations of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This move has been confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Simultaneously, Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is in Syria for discussions with President Bashar Assad. Larijani's itinerary includes a planned visit to Beirut on Friday.

The IDF highlighted that during ongoing conflicts in southern Lebanon, Palestinian Islamic Jihad is supporting Hezbollah. This interaction is perceived as part of a broader Iranian strategy, with the group's presence maintained in Syria under the Syrian regime's protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024