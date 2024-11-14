Israeli Jets Strike Damascus Amid Tension with Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israeli Air Force launched a targeted operation in Damascus, focusing on the headquarters and military installations of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This move has been confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Simultaneously, Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is in Syria for discussions with President Bashar Assad. Larijani's itinerary includes a planned visit to Beirut on Friday.

The IDF highlighted that during ongoing conflicts in southern Lebanon, Palestinian Islamic Jihad is supporting Hezbollah. This interaction is perceived as part of a broader Iranian strategy, with the group's presence maintained in Syria under the Syrian regime's protection.

